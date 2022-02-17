Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.18

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.18 and last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a return on equity of 62.20% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 79.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

