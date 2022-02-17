Lead Wallet (LEAD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $21,452.00

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $1.06 million and $21,452.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00044692 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,867.41 or 0.07075129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,431.09 or 0.99760941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00048747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00050361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.