Lethean Price Down 22.4% Over Last Week (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 68.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $678,863.89 and approximately $342.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,473.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,878.92 or 0.07113065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.00287825 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.49 or 0.00772086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00013774 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00009273 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00073208 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.23 or 0.00403304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.00216584 BTC.

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

