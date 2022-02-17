Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Short Interest Update

Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the January 15th total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on Levitee Labs in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.86 price target on the stock.

Shares of Levitee Labs stock remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18. Levitee Labs has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.84.

