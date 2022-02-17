Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,405,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,574,000 after acquiring an additional 101,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 42.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 449,672 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 413,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 386,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI cut Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.