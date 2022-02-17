LHT Market Capitalization Achieves $107,787.38 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. LHT has a market capitalization of $107,787.38 and $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008796 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010208 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.