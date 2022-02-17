LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Short Interest Update

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIAN shares. Raymond James started coverage on LianBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LianBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LIAN opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60. LianBio has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that LianBio will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

About LianBio

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

