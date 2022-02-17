Liberated Syndication (OTCMKTS:LSYN) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSYN) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 6,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56.

Liberated Syndication Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LSYN)

Liberated Syndication Inc engages in the provision of podcast hosting services, media distribution statistics, and tools. It operates through the Libsyn and Pair segments. The Libsyn segment offers podcast hosting services. The Pair segment includes internet hosting services. The company was founded on September 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

