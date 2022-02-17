Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $28.99 on Thursday. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $502,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,324,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,865 shares of company stock worth $2,226,516. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after buying an additional 58,640 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 376,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 172,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,467,000. Finally, Steel Canyon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 122,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

