Liberty Latin America (LILA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of LILA stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $118,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Noyes acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $56,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $275,378 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 44.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

