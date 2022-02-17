Liberty Latin America (LILAK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $14.95.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 75.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 98.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 30,681 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

