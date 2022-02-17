Liberty Latin America (LILAK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $14.95.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile
Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.
