Life Storage (LSI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Life Storage to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE LSI opened at $129.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.77. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $80.28 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.11.

In other Life Storage news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $3,668,060. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

