LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 753,800 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the January 15th total of 975,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of LifeMD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,031. LifeMD has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $122.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies acquired 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $30,488.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bertrand Velge acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $430,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 200,231 shares of company stock valued at $800,117 over the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LifeMD by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 64,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LifeMD by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 732,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LifeMD by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

