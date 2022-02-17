Lightning Bitcoin Trading Down 7.5% This Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $199,127.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.91 or 0.00287083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00013657 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001014 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000589 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

