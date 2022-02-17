Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.23

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 1070609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LILM. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lilium presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

Get Lilium alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILM. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,779,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lilium during the third quarter worth $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Lilium in the third quarter worth $15,799,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lilium in the third quarter valued at $10,510,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth $8,647,000. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.