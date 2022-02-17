Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Update

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LMB stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 27,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,347. Limbach has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $85.01 million, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Limbach in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $59,285.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,163 shares of company stock worth $150,866. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 9.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 90,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 33.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 25.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

