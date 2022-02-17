Lion Electric (LEV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Lion Electric stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $24.66.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lion Electric by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 14,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LEV shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.