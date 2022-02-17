Liquity Price Hits $2.39 on Top Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for $2.39 or 0.00005874 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $39.04 million and $822,064.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00044442 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,886.53 or 0.07108207 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,898.57 or 1.00714560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00048651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00050064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003002 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,363,776 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.