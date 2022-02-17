Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) EVP Sells $871,309.92 in Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) EVP Chris Holzshu sold 2,802 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.96, for a total transaction of $871,309.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chris Holzshu also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 10th, Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of Lithia Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80.

NYSE:LAD traded down $2.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $321.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,650. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.40 and a 200-day moving average of $316.62. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.03 and a 12 month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.71.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

