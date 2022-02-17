Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAC. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth $33,000. 17.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAC stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

