Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Shares Up 1.5%

Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) shares shot up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 40,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 54,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of -1.33.

Get Live Current Media alerts:

About Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC)

Live Current Media, Inc is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. It develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Current Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Current Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.