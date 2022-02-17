LivePerson (LPSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect LivePerson to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LPSN opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 55,820 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,285,000 after acquiring an additional 166,056 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in LivePerson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 189,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in LivePerson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in LivePerson by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

