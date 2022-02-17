LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) vs. First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Critical Contrast

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

This table compares LiveXLive Media and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveXLive Media -45.29% -391.37% -48.33% First Watch Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares LiveXLive Media and First Watch Restaurant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveXLive Media $65.23 million 1.21 -$41.82 million ($0.61) -1.66 First Watch Restaurant Group $342.39 million 2.68 -$49.68 million N/A N/A

LiveXLive Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.7% of LiveXLive Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of LiveXLive Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for LiveXLive Media and First Watch Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveXLive Media 0 0 3 0 3.00 First Watch Restaurant Group 0 1 9 0 2.90

LiveXLive Media presently has a consensus target price of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 725.08%. First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $25.55, suggesting a potential upside of 64.31%. Given LiveXLive Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LiveXLive Media is more favorable than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Summary

First Watch Restaurant Group beats LiveXLive Media on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The Company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.