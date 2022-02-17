LKQ Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.
LKQ has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LKQ to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.
LKQ stock opened at $55.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $60.43.
Several brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.
About LKQ
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
