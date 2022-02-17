LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.720-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.LKQ also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.72-$4.02 EPS.

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.80.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $51.60 on Thursday. LKQ has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.73.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

