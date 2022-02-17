Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.95

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.95 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 52.84 ($0.72). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 51.93 ($0.70), with a volume of 189,838,193 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 63 ($0.85) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.95. The company has a market capitalization of £36.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 144,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($91,972.45).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

