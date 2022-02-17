Lobstex Market Capitalization Hits $1.02 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $26,367.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,170,488 coins and its circulating supply is 23,095,061 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

