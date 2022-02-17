Locus Chain Price Reaches $0.0297 (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $26.17 million and approximately $590,986.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00038896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00107854 BTC.

About Locus Chain

LOCUS is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211 . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Locus Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars.

