Logistec (TSE:LGT.B) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.39

Logistec Co. (TSE:LGT.B) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.39 and traded as high as C$45.50. Logistec shares last traded at C$45.50, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of C$594.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.56.
Logistec Company Profile (TSE:LGT.B)
