Loki (LOKI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,765.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.25 or 0.07138967 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.24 or 0.00287604 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.02 or 0.00770306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00013642 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00073833 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.25 or 0.00402907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.36 or 0.00216752 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

