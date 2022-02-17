London Co. of Virginia Acquires 14,365 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.60% of Qualys worth $25,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Qualys by 232.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,875,000 after buying an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Qualys by 33.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 382,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,547,000 after buying an additional 96,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the third quarter worth about $8,870,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 48.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,287,000 after buying an additional 68,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Qualys by 98.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,048,000 after buying an additional 61,736 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,467 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QLYS opened at $121.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $142.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.01.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Qualys’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.