London Co. of Virginia Decreases Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.58% of Graham worth $17,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Graham by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Graham by 7.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack A. Markell acquired 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $570.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $608.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $599.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.12. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $547.75 and a 52-week high of $685.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

