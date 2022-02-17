London Co. of Virginia Has $10.42 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

London Co. of Virginia raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,367 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $206.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $188.09 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.