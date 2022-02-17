London Co. of Virginia Has $20.64 Million Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,483 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.49% of LivaNova worth $20,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,784 shares of company stock valued at $394,556 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova stock opened at $75.19 on Thursday. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $93.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

