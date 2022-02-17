London Co. of Virginia Has $4.63 Million Stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,435 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.99% of Tejon Ranch worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 442.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 19.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 50.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRC opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.50 million, a P/E ratio of 216.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tejon Ranch Co. has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

