London Co. of Virginia Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,932 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 10.8% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.20.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA opened at $265.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

