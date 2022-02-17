London Co. of Virginia Invests $41.46 Million in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 717,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,457,000. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.55% of AerCap at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 498.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 47,967 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in AerCap by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 781,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,155,000 after acquiring an additional 61,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Marin grew its stake in AerCap by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 18,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $66.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $42.92 and a 12-month high of $71.38.

AER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

