London Co. of Virginia Sells 13,673 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,673 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 1.10% of Ingevity worth $30,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,938,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 43,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 180,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

NGVT stock opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average is $74.98. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on NGVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

