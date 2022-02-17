London Co. of Virginia Sells 23,817 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,817 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.74% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $20,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AUB. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

