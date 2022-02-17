London Co. of Virginia Sells 26,312 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

London Co. of Virginia cut its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,312 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.39% of Energizer worth $10,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 1,537.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

