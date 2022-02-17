London Co. of Virginia Sells 3,509 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.34% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $41,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $169.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.16 and a 1-year high of $179.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.49.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.43.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.