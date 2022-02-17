London Co. of Virginia Sells 8,751 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,751 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 1.12% of Masonite International worth $28,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DOOR opened at $100.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.38. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $132.22.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

