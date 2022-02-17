London Co. of Virginia Takes $22.84 Million Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 488,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,836,000. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.66% of Acushnet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 42.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 38.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 558.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,060,000 after purchasing an additional 739,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Acushnet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,104,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,368,000 after purchasing an additional 63,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

NYSE GOLF opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.80. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

GOLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.