Loom Network (LOOM) Market Cap Reaches $83.83 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $83.83 million and approximately $9.63 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0838 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00038464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00107760 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

