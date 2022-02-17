L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LRLCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on L’Oréal from €430.00 ($488.64) to €450.00 ($511.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($494.32) to €395.00 ($448.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($494.32) to €450.00 ($511.36) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.75.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

OTCMKTS LRLCY traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $81.80. The stock had a trading volume of 205,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,994. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $72.86 and a 12-month high of $97.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.57.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.