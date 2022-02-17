Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.00

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$16.00 and last traded at C$15.55, with a volume of 3854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.80.

The firm has a market cap of C$430.68 million and a P/E ratio of -259.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.29.

Los Andes Copper Company Profile (CVE:LA)

Los Andes Copper Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

