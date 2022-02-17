Lossless Trading Down 14.8% This Week (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a total market cap of $22.33 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lossless has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00044722 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.01 or 0.07093522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,478.53 or 1.00012086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00050875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

