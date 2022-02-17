Lourdes Weltzien Sells 20,000 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Stock

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.22. 29,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $29.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

VIVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,348,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,063,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,694,000 after buying an additional 638,809 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,740,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 256,729 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,481,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

