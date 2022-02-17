Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LOW opened at $227.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.76.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

