LPL Financial LLC Acquires 34,867 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,867 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.08% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $126,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWV. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $260.39 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $223.18 and a one year high of $280.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.90.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

